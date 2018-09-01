Group holds rally in Jacksonville to speak out against gun violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A few dozen people took time out of their holiday weekend to speak out against gun violence in Jacksonville with a rally on front of the Duval County Courthouse.

Organizers for the End Gun Violence Now rally said they held the gathering in response to the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing and the triple shooting at a football game at Raines High School.

Those leading the rally said they want change and demand action from legislators. They also used the rally to express the importance of voting.

