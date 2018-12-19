Guilty plea entered in 2015 accidental fatal shooting of teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A guilty plea has been entered in a 2015 accidental fatal shooting of a teenager in the Argyle area, according to Duval County court records.

Police said friends were playing video games at a home on Maidstone Mill Drive East in December 2015 when Michael Saddler picked up what he thought was an unloaded Glock and fired it, killing 17-year-old Malik Warthen III.

At the time, Saddler was also 17.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017 and was placed on 10 years' probation.

As part of the plea agreement, Saddler, now 20, will serve two days in jail on designated dates each year until the probation period is over.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.