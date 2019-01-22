Into thin air: Haleigh Cummings disappeared 10 years ago

Five-year-old Haleigh was last seen sleeping in her family's trailer on February 9, 2009, in her father's mobile home in Satsuma, in southern Putnam County.

Haleigh went to bed at 8 p.m. With her father, Ronald Cummings, working an overnight shift, his live-in girlfriend, Misty Croslin, was home. Croslin said she fell asleep in the same room at 10 p.m., with Haleigh's younger brother also sleeping in the same room.

When Ronald Cummings arrived home from working the second shift sometime after 3 a.m., Misty told him that she had just discovered Haleigh missing from her bed. The rear door to the trailer was several inches ajar and the screen door had been propped open with a cinder block. Ronald and Misty called 911 at 3:37 a.m. to report his daughter missing.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said it found no sign of forced entry in the trailer but was uncertain whether the back door was locked. Ronald and Misty insisted it was.

An extensive search of the area showed no sign of Haleigh. Ronald said that Haleigh wouldn't have left home by herself at night because she is afraid of the dark.

Ronald and Misty were married a month after Haleigh went missing but divorced by October. Ronald and Haleigh's biological mother, Crystal Sheffield, were involved in a rough custody battle. Ronald was given full custody of Haleigh and her brother in December 2005.

Investigators were skeptical about Misty's statement about what happened to Haleigh because she kept changing her story. Misty and her older brother accused a man named Joe Overstone of abducting Haleigh, which he denied.

Haleigh's case remains unsolved and is classified as a homicide, but it remains an active listing on the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children's website.

