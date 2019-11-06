Handcuffed man who escaped custody sought by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Tuesday night tracking down a man they said escaped during an arrest.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Corvoiuer Alize Boman, 18, was being taken into custody after he was found driving a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Lenox Avenue and Plymouth Street.

Police said after Boman was handcuffed, an officer was escorting him back to a patrol car. As they approached the cruiser, police said, Boman was able to break free and fled the area on foot.

Officers did not have a photo of Boman. He's said to be approximately 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. The Sheriff's Office said Boman had brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, Boman was wearing a yellow shirt and black sweat pants. Anyone who knows where he's located is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

