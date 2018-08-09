Harry Potter marathon coming to Jacksonville theater for 20th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Harry Potter lovers, rejoice!

Cinemark theaters will be holding a Harry Potter movie marathon this month!

Wizarding World XD Week is August 31st to September 6th.

The marathon will include all eight films. They are also playing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Tickets will cost $5 per film or $25 for the Festival Pass (includes tickets to all nine films).

The Festival Pass includes a free collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 and a commemorative festival badge - exclusively for Wizarding World XD Week Festival Pass Holders!

"Experience the magic of the Wizarding World come to life through 35 trillion colors and custom engineered surround sound at our Cinemark XD auditoriums," the website reads.

The Cinemark Tinseltown and XD in Jacksonville is located at 4535 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216.

The movie marathon will be played in 141 theaters across the United States.

To purchase a festival pass and see all films for only $25, click here.

For more information, click here.

