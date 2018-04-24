Hart Bridge Expressway construction causes overnight detours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drivers who regularly take the Hart Expressway overnight should expect some detours as a construction project that began Monday stretches into next spring.

The rehabilitation project includes the coating of steel beams, bridge improvements, including the minor repair of expansion joints, drainage improvements and the replacement of bearing pads that assist in the distribution of weight and movement on the bridge.

The project, which began Monday, is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

Nighttime detours will be necessary during portions of the project to ensure the safety of construction crews and the traveling public.

The first detours will take place for two weeks from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Tuesday through Friday, May 4, nightly.

During necessary detours, drivers seeking to access the Hart Bridge Expressway from westbound U.S. 90 (Beach Boulevard) will be directed to University Boulevard South (State Road 109) and access the Hart Bridge Expressway ramp.

Drivers heading south on the Hart Bridge Expressway and seeking to access eastbound Beach Boulevard, will be detoured at the University Boulevard South exit and signs will guide drivers to Beach Boulevard. Message boards and signs will direct traffic through the detours.

The $1.1 million project was awarded to Olympus Painting Contractors.

