Have you seen this missing 61-year-old woman?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for help to find a missing 61-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Ann Norris-Silva was reported missing Monday, and police said all efforts to find her have been unsuccessful.

Police said they just want to make sure she is OK.

She was last known to be in the Nocatee area, but could be anywhere, police said.

She is described as a black woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

