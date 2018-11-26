Hawthorne teen dies after truck hits two deer and strikes tree

PALATKA, Fla. - A Hawthorne teen died over the weekend after the pickup truck he was driving struck two deer and crashed into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Dodge Ram driven by Jackson Jerolaman was heading west on Old Gainesville Highway near Twin Lakes Road about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when two deer ran into the road.

Jerolaman, 16, lost control of the pickup after it struck both deer and then veered off the road into a tree, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, ages 17 and 21, were taken to Putnam Community Hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

