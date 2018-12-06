Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A head-on crash in the Cedar Hills neighborhood sent multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday evening.

Mangled metal, shattered glass and plastic debris was left on 103rd Street near Jammes Road in front of the Park West Emergency Room. It's unclear what caused the crash, and its being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Tammy Weldon and her son were on their way to a laundromat when they heard the crash.

"I was coming out of my apartment to wash clothes. My son and I heard the bang," Weldson said. "We looked to the right and saw a cloud of smoke.”

Then, she said she got a closer look at the wreckage.

"It was horrific," Weldon said. “You could tell that the drivers in both cars were seriously hurt.”

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage.

The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.