Heat advisory in effect for Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Northeast Florida.
Temperatures are in the 90s but the feels like temperature will reach 107 to 110 degrees,
People are urged to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities.
A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon for NE FL locations. High temperatures this afternoon will peak in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices values reaching 107 to 110. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities this afternoon and evening. #jaxwx #flwx pic.twitter.com/M2FAyg3JRO — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 16, 2018