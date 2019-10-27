Family woke up to fire on Sonora Drive West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two adults and two children made it out of a house fire safely early Sunday morning.

The family woke up to flames in their house on Sonora Drive West just before 5 a.m.

They were able to get out of the home and called 911 from a neighbor's house.

However, two dogs did not make it out and were killed in the fire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded with 15 units and 40 firefighters and extinguished the flames within 15 minutes.

According to Fire Chief Brandon Smith, 50% of the home was destroyed. He said the fire appeared to have started in the carport and spread outside of the house.

The neighboring house also sustained broken windows, but JFRD was able to stop the fire from spreading any further.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.