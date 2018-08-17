Last of 3 men arrested after deadly shooting of 7-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Abrion Price, the third man wanted after the death of a 7-year-old girl was captured by police, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Thursday night.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who addressed Jacksonville's crime earlier in the day, tweeted in response to the arrest:

We told you @JSOPIO @jsosheriff was coming to get you.

Stanley Harris III and Trevonte Phoenix were also arrested. Harris was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but additional charges will be added.

For now, Phoenix, 17, and Price, 19, are charged with felony murder because they were in the commission of a crime when Heidy was hit. Phoenix will be prosecuted as an adult, State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.

13 shots were fired as a result of what was apparently a planned robbery in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant. Phoenix and Price arranged the setup over social media under the pretense of a gun sale, according to Sheriff Mike Williams.

Harris, a friend of the buyer, served as a lookout in another car as the deal went down, police said. When guns were drawn, he exchanged shots with Phoenix and Price as they ran away.

Heidy and her father were in a car with a younger child at the 103rd Street strip mall, waiting for Heidy's mother to finish grocery shopping, when bullets started flying.

A Facebook page posting updates in the case indicated that Phoenix and Price actually hid behind the family's car during the shootout.

Police said a bullet entered the family's vehicle and struck Heidy in the head. She died at the hospital.

Stanley Harris III and Trevonte Phoenix are in under arrest. Police are still looking for Abrion Price.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.