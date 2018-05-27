Heavy rain puts damper on weekend Memorial Day plans

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - As bands of rain move through North Florida from Subtropical Storm Alberto, many people are changing their plans for the long Memorial Day weekend including fishermen and a Memorial Day ceremony on Orange Park.

Tim Stokes of Middleburg was planning on taking his boat out and reeling in some fish Sunday but is rethinking his plans depending on the weather.

"I was planning on going fishing. Got up at 5:30, it was storming like crazy. We just unhooked it and decided to come eat breakfast here, see who else is going," Stokes said.

The rain is spread out with this subtropical storm so while some areas are getting downpours others may not experience heavy rain for long periods of time before it stops and starts up again later, according to meteorologists.

Middleburg is one area that was hit extremely hard from past storms.

"A lot of flooding here on Main Street in Middleburg. Everybody here has lost everything at one point or another just trying to get everything back like it needs to be," said Stokes.

He and other fishermen know that weather conditions can change quickly.

"We’re ready. When the storms come, everybody just brings all their vehicles to the parking lot of the boat ramp and wait to see what happens Stokes said.

The town of Orange Park is relocating its annual memorial Day service from the Veteran's Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery to the council chambers at Town Hall due to the inclement weather forecasted.

The service will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Town Hall is located at 2042 Park Avenue in Orange Park.

Speakers include Vice-Mayor Ron Raymond, Congressman Ted Yoho, Pastor David Tarkington, and keynote speaker, SFC Charles Abraham, US Army Retired. The Orange Park Fire Department Honor Guard will present colors for the singing of the National Anthem.

Subtropical Storm Alberto was moving northward through the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. NWS Meteorologists expect a turn toward the north-northwest at a slower speed into Sunday.

A storm surge watch has been discontinued west of the Florida/Alabama border. The tropical storm watch along the north-central Gulf Coast has been discontinued.

