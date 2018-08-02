20-year-old held at gunpoint thought his life was over

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man just learned the man who police believe held him up at gunpoint up last month was the same man accused of shooting a man during the armed robbery of a BP station last week.

Jacksonville police who arrested Sherwin Birt in the shooting of gas station owner Vipin Sharma after he handed over cash have charged Birt in several other crimes, including the robbing Gilberto Santiago July 12 as he worked the front desk at Stars Rest Inn on Lane Avenue.

Santiago said he had only been working at the hotel for two weeks when the man came in and put a gun in his face.

"'If you don't put your phone down and get on the floor, we are going to start shooting," Santiago said the gunman told him. "He was going to start shooting, so we got on the floor."

Santiago is only 20 years old, but said a moment he thought his life was over.

Santiago said he gave the robber money and "he just storms off."

Police said Birt made off $199.

When arrested Monday, Birt was charged with the July 12 Stars Rest armed robbery, a July 23 robbery of the Avondale Superette, the July 25 armed robbery and shooting of the Arlington BP station, along with a home burglary in December.

Birt has since been charged with an April 19 armed robbery of Dan's Sports and Games on Park Street. He is also suspected in a home invasion that happened July 6.

Sharma, who was shot in the BP holdup eight days ago, remains hospitalized.

Santiago said he's relieved Birt is in jail, being held without bond.

"I am happy that I wasn't the person that got shot. I am sad that the person in the BP got shot and I am just glad that (Birt) got locked up," Santiago said.

