How to help your child's school get federal money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools will be sending out Federal Impact Aid Program surveys with your child's Report Card starting Monday.

The program is designed to help school districts in the United States that have lost property tax revenue due to the presence of tax-exempt federal property, or that have experienced increased expenditures due to the enrollment of federally connected children.

For Duval County Public Schools, both scenarios apply.

The survey is for parents who are active duty members of the uniformed services or civilians who work or live on federal property. The names and addresses of properties which apply to this funding source will be listed on the back of the form for easier information access. An expanded list of civilian/federal property employers can be viewed here.

Duval County's district deadline to receive the forms is Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Why is this survey so important?

Millions of dollars of funding are available to our district from the federal government through this funding source for the purchase of books, materials, technology, personnel, capital improvement (i.e. buildings, etc.), and more.

If you would like additional information pertaining to this topic, feel free to contact the Department of School Choice at 390-2144.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.