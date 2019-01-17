Here's how to get a dozen free donuts at Krispy Kreme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The "HOT NOW" light is on!

Krispy Kreme is giving away a dozen of its Original Glazed donuts for free.

You just have to do two simple things.

You will need to buy a dozen donuts at regular price first, then, to redeem the offer, you must sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards.

The offer is available from now until Jan. 27.

Click here to sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards or download the Krispy Kreme mobile app.

Want a FREE Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen? Sign up for Rewards today! https://t.co/kDGxQ6UJtJ pic.twitter.com/ZZNaCqTE96 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 14, 2019

