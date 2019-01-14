Hey, Jacksonville... Whose pig is this?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Why did the piggy cross the road? To try and find his way back home!

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the home of a male Vietnamese Cross Pig. The pig, who we have named Chris P. Bacon, was found running loose near the 7100 block of Eaton Avenue in Woodland Acres community.

JSO is now asking the community to help reunite the pig with its owners.

If this is your pig or you know where his home is, please contact JSO.

