SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Dashcam video captured a South Carolina cop corraling a sheep that got loose in a neighborhood.

But it was his conversations with the animal that are truly priceless.

With the sheep secured on a leash, the cop kills time by making small talk with it... kind of a lot!

Animal control eventually arrived and safely relocated the sheep.

The summerville police later posted a photo of the officer and his new friend on facebook



