Historic church topped with St. Augustine's highest cross

A 700 pound cross was mounted on top of St. Augustine's Memorial Presbyterian Church Tuesday morning, becoming the highest point of St. Augustine’s skyline.

The 25-foot tall, 8-foot wide solid copper cross was placed on the top of the church's 150-foot Byzantine dome.

The ornate detailing of the cross, created by McConnell Metal Works of St. Augustine, took more than 400 hours to complete.

The cross was removed earlier in the year as part of a top-down restoration involving 25,000 square feet of repairs to the church following damage sustained from Hurricane Irma.

Specific focus included repairing and replacing the cross, reinforcing the outer dome, concrete spires and catwalk and retrofitting areas of the church’s exterior.

