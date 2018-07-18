Historic Jacksonville ship to hit auction block

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Struck by financial trouble, the captain of a former research vessel docked in Jacksonville is hoping to find a new owner.

The Atlantis II has been in Jacksonville for nearly 20 years and sits dormant at the North Florida Shipyards near the Mathews Bridge. It has traveled more than 1 million miles around the world, assisting with hundreds research expeditions.

Capt. David Allan said he still spends a lot of time on the ship painting and welding.

"You start at the bow and get to the back, you go back to the bow and start all over again," Allan said.

Allan has worked on the ship for more than 10 years. He said the longtime owner recently stopped paying the bills, and the shipyard is owed more than $300,000 in docking fees and other expenses.

GALLERY: Photos of Atlantis II vessel

A federal judge has ordered the vessel be auctioned, which is something Allan and his crew are worried about. He said he and his wife have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years on upkeep.

"We can't let this boat go to scrap because of her history," Allan said. "It's a maritime mega history ship."

Atlantis II went into service in 1963 as a research vessel, most famous for transporting the submarines that captured the first images of the sunken Titanic. It was also propped as a U.S. Coast Guard ship in the movie "X-Men: First Class."

LINK: Donation account for historic ship

Allan said mechanically, the ship is ready to sail. It can hold more than 60 people and has 32 state rooms. It's currently classified as a yacht, but Allan said it can be used by officials to survey hurricane damage or it could be docked and used as a museum with a restaurant.

"I only have two choices, and that's to say, 'To heck with it' and leave or to try and save this ship," Allan said.

Allan hopes to sell the ship before it goes to auction. More information can be found on the ship's donation page.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.