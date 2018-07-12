Historic launch towers at Cape Canaveral demolished

CAPE CANAVERAL - Launch towers that have graced Florida's Cape Canaveral since the early days of the space program came down Thursday morning.

The demolition was triggered around 7 a.m. by the Commander of the Air Force 45th Space Wing.

A simultaneous detonation brought down some structures at launch complex 17, a few miles away from Port Canaveral.

The demolition has been planned for years. The last time there was a launch from either one of the towers was nearly seven years ago.

Once the rubble is cleared, the site will be taken over by a private company called moon express, which hopes to launch regular missions to the moon.



