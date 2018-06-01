History of Jacksonville public officials in legal trouble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville City Council members indicted by a federal grand jury are not the first local public officials who have been in legal trouble.

News4Jax looked back at some of the other notable cases, most of which involved elected officials, that the city has gone through.

RELATED: Governor suspends Katrina Brown, Reggie Brown from City Council

Corrine Brown

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was indicted in July 2016 on 22 charges, most of which were connected to an unlicensed Virginia charity called One Door for Education, headed by the girlfriend of Brown's chief of staff, that raised $800,000.

Brown, a Democrat who represented the Florida district that included Jacksonville from 1993 to 2016, lost re-election the fall after her indictment.

In May 2017, a jury found Brown guilty of guilty of conspiracy, five counts of mail fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, one count of scheme to conceal material facts, one count of obstruction of IRS laws and three tax fraud charges. She was found not guilty of two mail fraud counts and two wire fraud counts.

In December, the former congresswoman was sentenced to five years in federal prison after her conviction on 18 counts for soliciting donations for the fake charity, using that charity as a “slush fund” for herself and her associates, and lying on her taxes and congressional disclosure forms.

Brown did not act alone. Her former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, and his ex-girlfriend, Carla Wiley, were also sentenced to prison time for their role in the conspiracy after accepting plea deals and testifying against Brown.

Corrine Brown, Ronnie Simmons, Carla Wiley sentenced

Wiley, who founded the bogus charity at the center of the corruption case, was given 21 months in prison with three years of supervised release.

Simmons was sentenced to four years in prison with three years of supervised release.

Brown, 71, began her five-year sentence Jan. 29 at a minimum-security prison camp that is part of the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Central Florida. Brown had asked the court to allow her to remain free on bond during the appeals process, but that motion was denied.

Reggie Fullwood

Former state Rep. Reggie Fullwood was indicted in April 2016 on 14 counts, including wire fraud and tax evasion, mostly related to diverting contributions to his re-election campaign for his own personal use, including purchases of jewelry, alcohol and flowers.

Later that year, Fullwood pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of failure to file an income tax return. In exchange for his voluntary plea, the government agreed to drop the 12 other counts against Fullwood.

The three-term lawmaker resigned days after entering the guilty plea in September 2016.

In January 2017, he was sentenced to time served and three years of probation.

Reggie Fullwood enters federal court

Tony Nelson

Former Jacksonville Port Authority Vice Chairman Tony Nelson was found guilty in May 2011 of accepting bribes from contractors doing business with the port.

Nelson was convicted of 36 corruption-related charges after a jury was shown evidence that he failed to disclose $150,000 he received from Subaqueous Services, an Orlando-based dredging company that did work at the Dames Point container terminal.

In February 2012, Nelson was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Tony Nelson leaves the federal courthouse in January 2010 after being indicted on charges of bribery, money laundering, fraud and lying to the FBI.

John Meserve

In 2010, Jacksonville City Council member John Meserve, the former mayor of Atlantic Beach, was caught in a scheme in which he sold property at Mayport and profited from it, but did not have the required real estate license to do so.

Meserve was removed from his council seat by the governor after being charged with a felony.

FROM THE VAULT: Watch Jim Piggott's February 2010 report on John Meserve in court

He eventually had his day in court. Meserve pleaded no contest and was placed on several months’ probation. He did not return to council.

Jim Piggott interviews John Meserve in February 2010.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.