Hit-and-run crash on 295 near Wilson Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday afternoon.

FHP said the crash happened on the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 295 to eastbound Wilson Boulevard. The driver of a white Acura RDX was at a yield sign when the driver of a blue minivan collided with the Acura. FHP does not have the make or model of the van.

The Acura was damaged in the crash. FHP said the van should have damage to its front end and some white paint transfer. The blue minivan was last seen traveling southbound on Firestone Road.

There were no reports of any injuries in the crash.

