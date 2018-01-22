Home Depot hiring hundreds in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Home Depot is preparing for spring, the company’s busiest selling season, by hiring 325 associates in Jacksonville.

The home improvement retailer is asking candidates to apply online. The application process takes about 15 minutes.

Home Depot has multiple positions available, from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment. Positions include both part time and full time, as well as seasonal and permanent positions.

How to apply (all interested candidates must apply online):

• Visit careers.homedepot.com

• Select “Learn More”

• Enter your desired location (CITY, STATE)

• Click “Search Jobs”

