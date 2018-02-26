Homeless man arrested in Clay County for sex with minor, police say

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Deputies in Clay County arrested a man Sunday on allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

Javon Le'Ander Gonzalez, 25, was jailed on a $25,000 bond after detectives arrested him on charges of carnal intercourse with an unmarried person under the age of 18.

According to the arrest report, the underage victim told detectives she had been friends with Gonzales for six months and that she met him when she worked at McDonald's.

The victim also told investigators she felt sympathy for Gonzalez because he was homeless. She said she let Gonzales shower at her home. She also initially told investigators there was no sexual relationship with Gonzalez, but eventually changed her story.

Although a good portion of the report has been redacted, the underage victim admitted to police that she had consensual sex with Gonzales 10 times at different locations. According to the report, the last sexual encounter was Friday afternoon.

Due to the redaction in the report, it’s unclear if the girl’s parents contacted the sheriff’s office. The redaction also omits the victim’s age.

Gonzalez is listed on the police report as a homeless person who was born in Meridian, Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.