Honey-filled pacifiers cause botulism, send babies to hospital

TEXAS - The FDA wants to remind parents that infants under one can't have honey after four infants in Texas were hospitalized with botulism.

Each of the infants had been given a pacifier containing honey.

Botulism is a rare, but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves. It can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis and even death.

The bacteria can multiply in a baby's immature digestive system -- making it particularly dangerous.

Honey pacifiers are not common in the United States, but they are available online..

If you've purchased one -- throw it out. Infant botulism is a serious illness that requires urgent medical attention. All suspect cases should be immediately reported to public health officials.

"Symptoms of botulism in infants under 12 months of age typically start with constipation and may include poor feeding and/or weak sucking, weakness, drooping eyelids, loss of head control and difficulty breathing," the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

