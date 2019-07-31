Honeymooner from Iowa drowns near Crescent Beach

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. - A newlywed from Iowa spending his honeymoon in St. Johns County drowned Tuesday in the ocean near Crescent Beach.

Dalton Cottrell, 22, and his 22-year-old wife were swimming in the ocean when they were pulled out by a strong current and Cottrell began to "freak out," his wife told deputies.

She said it was his first time in the ocean.

The couple, who were married in Iowa on Saturday, struggled in the water. The wife told deputies she tried to help Cottrell but he pulled her under. She said at one point he was under for a minute and when he came back up his eyes had rolled into the back of his head.

A surfer heard the two in distress, grabbed his board and swam out to help, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report. A lifeguard who had also responded put Cottrell on the board, and when they got him to shore, lifeguards tried CPR.

But Cottrell died at Flagler Hospital.

