Honoring 12-year-old shot, killed at 2017 sleep over

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a 12-year-old Jacksonville girl shot in the head during a slumber party last year will hold a remembrance ceremony Sunday afternoon.

The event in Ra'Mya Eunice's honor will be at the A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park at 3:00 pm.

There will speakers from her school, Ruth N. Upson Elementary, the Jacksonville Sheriff's office, and other community members, sharing stories about the impact of gun violence.

Police say Eunice was shot in the head by a boy who was 11 at the time while they were attending a birthday party sleepover at a home on Willow Branch Avenue in the city's Lackawanna neighborhood.

She was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where she died on May 25 after she was removed from life support.

Police arrested the boy at his home on October 20 and charged him with manslaughter in the girl's death.

