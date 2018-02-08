Hooters BOGO wings deal on Valentine's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - GOODBYE EX, HELLO WINGS!

If you bring a picture of your deadweight to Hooters on Valentine's Day, not only will it be demolished, but you will be able to enjoy 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings (BOGO).

Here are the details of this unique way to "celebrate" Valentine's Day.

Hooters fans can take the #ShredYourEx online quiz at their website OR bring a photo of the ex to be shredded at their favorite local Hooters on Feb 14. They will then get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings. Once you take the quiz online, you will get a coupon to print out and bring in to the restaurant.

This Hooters Valentine’s Day deal is available for dine-in guests at participating Hooters locations on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

So, if you aren't exactly feeling the love this Valentine's Day and prefer to score a BOGO deal at Hooters, here's your chance.

See all the details on their website.

