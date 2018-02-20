Horses rescued after accident on I-295 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville and Fire Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Zoo helped save horses Monday night, after a trailer carrying the horses overturned on I-295 near I-95.

It happened around 5:30 pm. Owner Pristine Properties says a smaller horse was pulled out first, then the larger one.

The second one was pinned in his stall. The top of the trailer had to be removed.

Properties says they called 911 and asked first responders to keep their sirens off so they wouldn't spook the horses.

The family pulling the horse was driving to Maine. As they attempted to to exit onto I-95 NB from I-295 – and they were cut off, and pushed back onto I-295.

The family says the horses are fine and that they are staying with friends. They tell News4Jax that someone offered to bring a trailer so they could get the horses back on the road.

