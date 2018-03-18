Horses running on Atlanta highway blocks traffic

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A strange sight for metro Atlanta drivers Saturday. Ten horses from a nearby horse farm left their home and ended up on a highway.

"Oh, a gate got left open, so the horses over here, over at Little Creek Horse Farm, they got out this morning and we turned them out. Fortunately, nobody got hurt. They all had a good gallop up the road and nobody got hurt," explains farm worker Brad Williams.

Dekalb County Police stopped traffic to make sure the horses got escorted back home. Little Creek Horse Farm says steps will immediately be taken to make sure this does not happen again.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.