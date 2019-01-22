News

Hot dog! Oscar Meyer searches for next Wienermobile drivers

'Want a job you can relish?'

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Need a job? Well, hot dog! 

Oscar Meyer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers! 

The company is hiring "Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles. 

The one-year position would begin June 2019. Drivers will travel coast to coast representing the company by doing media interviews, charity events and more along the way, WKMG reports.  

Resumes are accepted through Jan. 31. Click here to apply.

The company says some of the perks of the job include a competitive salary, plus expenses, benefits, clothing and a company car, KSAT reports

