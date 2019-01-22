Hot dog! Oscar Meyer searches for next Wienermobile drivers

Need a job? Well, hot dog!

Oscar Meyer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!

The company is hiring "Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles.

The one-year position would begin June 2019. Drivers will travel coast to coast representing the company by doing media interviews, charity events and more along the way, WKMG reports.

Resumes are accepted through Jan. 31. Click here to apply.

The company says some of the perks of the job include a competitive salary, plus expenses, benefits, clothing and a company car, KSAT reports.

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

