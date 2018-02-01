House approves changing community college names

The House on Wednesday unanimously approved changing the names of Florida Keys Community College and North Florida Community College.
The proposal (HB 619), sponsored by Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, and Rep. Jeanette Nunez, R-Miami, would rename the schools as The College of the Florida Keys and North Florida College.
It would leave only two institutions in the state --- Tallahassee Community College and Hillsborough Community College --- continuing to use the traditional “community college” label.
North Florida Community College, which is based in Madison, serves students in Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties.
A Senate version of the bill (SB 946), filed by Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, has not started moving through committees.
News Service of Florida