House approves restriction on tax referendums

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would require local governments to hold sales-tax referendums during general elections.

Supporters of the bill (HB 317), sponsored by Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, say local governments have often held tax referendums during sparsely attended special elections, effectively allowing a small number of voters to decide whether to raise taxes.

But critics of the bill have argued, in part, that sales-tax issues can get lost on lengthy general-election ballots.

After little discussion, the House voted 84-27 on Wednesday to approve the bill, with Rep. Bill Hager, R-Delray Beach, and Rep. Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando, joining 25 Democrats in opposition.

The Senate version of the bill (SB 272), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, has been approved by two panels and awaits action by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

News Service of Florida