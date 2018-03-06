House approves unplugging 'pre-veal' games

After a debate about the definition of slot machines, the House on Monday passed a bill that would make clear that “pre-reveal” games are not allowed in Florida.

The electronic games are played in businesses such as bars and have sparked a legal battle about whether they are slot machines, which generally are prohibited under state law.

The debate focused heavily on the games having a “preview” feature that advises players of the outcome of the games.

Critics of the bill said the games are played for entertainment. “This has nothing to do with gambling,” Rep. Al Jacquet, D-Lantana, said.

But bill sponsor Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, said the games are slot machines.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican who has worked in the gambling industry, agreed.

“Make no mistake, this is a slot machine,” Fine said.

House members voted 73-41 to approve the bill (HB 1367).

The Senate has not taken up a similar measure (SB 1770).

A lawsuit about the legality of the machines is pending in the 1st District Court of Appeal.

News Service of Florida