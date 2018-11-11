House fire displaces man in Fairfield, JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A pre-dawn house fire displaced a man in Jacksonville's Fairfield neighborhood on Sunday, said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The man says he woke up to smoke, and climbed out of the window of the home on Thelma Street. When he got outside he saw fire in the kitchen area. He was the only one in the home when the fire began and he was not injured.

The Red Cross will help him find a place to stay. The State Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.