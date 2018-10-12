How to contact loved ones in the Panhandle

Cars are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane hit the panhandle area with category 4 winds causing major damage.

After Hurricane Michael hit land it left millions of people without power. Cellphone service is down in some of the areas hit the hardest, with the only lifelines for some being satellite phones carried by news crews.

If you have not heard from your loved ones you can contact the Red Cross. You can call 1-800-733-2767.

People can also make themselves safe and well or search for others using safeandwell.communityos.org.

The Florida National Guard has also launched a website. You can report what county the person you are looking for is located, as well as other vital information, including the type of safety issue that may be at hand.

Those issues may include a medical emergency, entrapment, a missing person or someone who is running out of medication or oxygen supply.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.