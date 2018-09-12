'How to Murder Your Husband' novelist arrested for murdering husband

PORTLAND, Ore. - A novelist in Oregon, who wrote an online essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband," was arrested for the murder of her husband, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail and Detective Coordination Team arrested 68-year-old Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy at her home on Wednesday, September 5, the website said.

Brophy was arrested in connection to the murder of 63-year-old Daniel C. Brophy. The man was found shot to death.

According to Oregon Live, Brophy wrote in a 2011 essay titled "How to Murder Your Husband."

"As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure," the essay said.

A number of motives tied the woman to killing her husband, including financial incentives, infidelity, and abusive behavior, Daily Mail reports.

"Divorce is expensive, and do you really want to split your possessions?," she wrote.

Daily mail said Brophy posted on Facebook announcing his death saying "please save phone calls for a few days" and "I'm struggling to make sense of everything right now."

She is scheduled for her first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

