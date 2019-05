ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on social media of a deputy who wrangled a huge rattlesnake.

The post said the snake was found next to a pond in the northwest part of the county where a child was fishing.

The caller said the snake was an anaconda, but it was determined to be a giant rattlesnake.

