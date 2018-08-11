Human case of Eastern equine encephalitis reported in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Columbia County reported Friday that a human case of Eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in the county.

The Department of Health also advised people that there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the county.

Columbia County Mosquito Control said it is continuing surveillance and prevention efforts.

Health officials reminded residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

