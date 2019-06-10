Human remains found in St. Johns County woods

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are investigating after human remains were found deep in woods near the intersection of Silver Lane and Silver Road 207.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives began their search Sunday night after a citizen called to say they believed they had found a body.

With nightfall and the dense and swampy terrain, the search was suspended until Monday. After several more hours of searching, detectives, with the assistance of an independent contractor's human remains K-9, found the remains Monday.

The Sheriff's Office said it believes the remains had been in the woods for several days, which is making the identification difficult. The District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the subject and determine the cause of death.

