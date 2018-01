FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A humpback whale was found dead at Fernandina Beach Sunday.

It is not clear if the whale, estimated to be about 30 feet long, was beached or if it washed ashore. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it will perform a necropsy Monday to determine the cause of death.

A necropsy is similar to an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.