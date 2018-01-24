Hundreds gather for 'Point in Time' homeless survey

Volunteers will be canvassing the streets Wednesday morning, helping the homeless by counting and surveying the homeless in our community.
Around 250 volunteers will gather in downtown Jacksonville for the ‘Point in Time’ count to see how we can better serve the homeless. It’s a national yearly census and survey of the homeless in our communities.
Volunteers will canvass the streets of Clay, Duval, and Nassau counties working to locate, identify and count the homeless on the streets and in shelters.
There are several people here who have participated in years past.
All of the information these volunteers gather on Wednesday will be used to help measure how we are doing as a community to address the needs of our homeless population.
Last year, Northeast Florida’s overall total went down almost 5%. The street population increased by 12%. They’re expecting the increase to continue this year.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.