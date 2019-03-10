Hundreds gather to remember sailor, celebrate son's birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people honored, remembered and celebrated the life of Kody Kinkton at his son's birthday party on Sunday.

More than 300 motorcyclists attended as well as family and friends.

Kody Kinkton was 24 years old when his life was tragically taken. Kinkton died following a motorcycle crash on U.S. 17 and Collins road. Police say 31-year-old Daniel Crawford crashed into Kinkton, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

To honor the amazing man that was known as "Superman," a motorcycle tribute and birthday party took place at Moody Park.

“He was my best friend. We’d been together for 10 years. Now I look at it like we grew up together,” Morgan Kinkton, Kody's wife, said.

A silent auction will also take place at Big Dawgs Family Sports in Orange Park on April 14. All proceeds will go to Kody's family.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe account.

