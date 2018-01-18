Thousands wake up to frigid morning without power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people on the Northside started their morning in the cold.

JEA customers in the Biscayne neighborhood were without power. According to JEA, a blown transformer at the intersection of Armsdale and Duval roads caused a power outage affecting more than 2,000 people around 3 a.m. Thursday.

"You got to get up and go to work, and you can't do anything and most of us around here have well-water. If the power goes out, we can't do anything," said Teresa Anderson.

Power was restored around 7:30 a.m. after crews worked throughout the night to fix a downed wire.

That wasn't the only outage reported on the frigid morning. At least 1,969 customers in Orange Park were also without power, according to Clay Electric's power outage map.

The all-time cold weather peak energy demand for JEA was 3,250 megawatts, which was reached Jan. 11, 2010 during the coldest January in Jacksonville history. The peak Thursday at 7:19 a.m. was 3,103 megawatts, the highest since the record peak eight years ago.

