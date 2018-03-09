Hundreds remember fallen Navy surgeon at Fleming Island funeral

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of people packed a Fleming Island Catholic church Friday morning to honor the life and service of Lt. James Mazzuchelli, a Navy flight surgeon who was killed last month in a helicopter accident in California.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was among those who honored Mazzuchelli's memory Friday morning. The Navy doctor will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery, about an hour's drive from the church.

Family and friends shared stories of Mazzuchelli's life and said they were heartbroken to hear of the accident that cut that life so short.

Mazzuchelli, 32, was struck by the tail rotor of a helicopter at Camp Pendleton last month. He was taken to Scripps LaJolla Medical Facility in critical condition and died at the hospital.

His family said his mission of service continued even in his death with the donation of his organs.

Mazzuchelli grew up in Clay County and joined the Navy in 2010.

Both his father and stepmother served in the Navy.

Clay County residents showed up en masse last week to support Mazzuchelli's family, lining U.S. 17 for a processional as Mazzuchelli's remains were escorted to Green Cove Springs by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Clay County Fire Rescue Department.

