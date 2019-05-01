Hundreds without power after truck hits power pole in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some homes and businesses in San Marco were left without power Tuesday night after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole, sending the driver to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Marco Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue.

It's unclear what caused the driver of the truck to lose control, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

As of 9 p.m., about 560 customers were affected by the power outage, according to JEA. Power was estimated to be restored by about 1 a.m.

LINK: JEA power outage map

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.