Hurricane preparedness events begin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If the last two hurricane seasons have taught us anything, it is that we need to be prepared for any storm that may come. People across Northeast Florida are still feeling the effects of Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

On Thursday, Jacksonville city councilwoman Katrina Brown will host a hurricane preparedness event. It's the first of four she is hosting. This one is at the Highlands Branch Library on Dunn Avenue.

Brown says there was a problem in her Northwest Jacksonville district during the last two hurricanes. She says flood insurance is essential since so many people live near the river.

"It's very hurtful because for some people, it's all they have," Brown said. "A lot of times people have to relocate to other areas. They have to move in with other people, maybe they move outside of Jacksonville."

The event on Thursday will have many resources all in one place, including resources you should have in your hurricane kit, what documents you need to take with you if you evacuate and how to avoid getting scammed if there is another storm.

"You're going to get people knocking on your door saying, 'Hey, I can fix your roof. I can do this,' Brown said. "It's just knowing how to handle your deductible, claims and things of that nature."

Thursday's event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Highlands Library on 1826 Dunn Ave.

The other events will be in the coming weeks:

May 17: Northwest Jacksonville CDC, 3416 Moncrief Rd., 6 - 8 p.m.

May 19: Bradham-Brooks Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. W, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

June 2: Cisco Gardens Community Center, 4244 Jones Road, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

