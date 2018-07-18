Hurricanes lead to closure of popular St. Augustine beer garden

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A popular dinner and beer spot in St. Augustine has closed its doors.

Hoptinger Bier Garden and Sausage House on Anastasia Island closed shortly after the July Fourth holiday.

According to the owners, the closure of Hoptinger's St. Augustine location was due to the hurricanes Matthew and Irma. But a manager at one of the other two locations told News4Jax on Tuesday that the closure is temporary.

Management left the following statement on Hoptinger's website about the St. Augustine location:

With a heavy heart we have been forced to make the hard decision to close our doors at our St. Augustine location. Despite our best efforts, after sustaining significant damage from 2 major hurricanes to our store as well as the surrounding neighborhoods we have been unable to financially recover. Any valid coupons or gift certificates you have can be redeemed at our other 2 locations in Jacksonville and in Jacksonville Beach. Thank you St. Augustine for all of your support and understanding."

But when News4Jax spoke by phone with a manager at Hoptinger's Five Points location in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood, she said the St. Augustine location is not a lost cause.

The manager said they're still paying rent and there are plans by investors to come up with a new concept and turn the St. Augustine location into something new and exciting, likely be under a different name.

