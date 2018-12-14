Husband of Swisher tax manager accused of embezzlement also arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The husband of a Swisher International tax manager accused of embezzling $4 million earlier this month has been arrested and charged with having a role in the scheme, the State Attorney's Office said Friday.

Gretchen Camp, 36, was arrested Dec. 3 on a felony charge of grand theft. Her husband, Richard Camp, was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of organized fraud and money laundering.

According to prosecutors, the couple schemed to take millions from the Jacksonville-based tobacco company.

In late 2017, Gretchen Camp began creating bogus invoices for a company that did not supply services to Swisher International, according to her arrest report.

The invoices were paid to a company called Lodge and Anchor, located in Macon, Georgia. The report said the company is owned by a friend of Camp's husband.

It's estimated that $4 million was paid to Lodge and Anchor over the past year, according to the report.

The arrest report also said Camp confessed to company executives that she created the "bogus invoices."

Prosecutors said Richard Camp worked closely with his wife to organize the scheme and used the funds for personal purchases, including nine vehicles since September 2017. Some of the vehicles appear to be antique collectibles, prosecutors said.

They said Richard Camp has been unemployed for some time, and Gretchen Camp was paid $80,000 a year by Swisher International.

Prosecutors said a subpoena of bank records showed large sums of money were transferred from Lodge and Anchor to a joint account owned by the Camps, and signatures on checks appear to match Richard Camp's.

Prosecutors said the couple used a $500,000 wire transfer from the account to buy a Fernandina Beach condominium.

Swisher International declined to comment when Gretchen Camp was arrested earlier this month.

